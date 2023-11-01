Jersey's Chief Minister Kristina Moore has been accused of breaching the ministerial code.

It comes after Deputy Moore criticised the decision of her Assistant Environment Minister, Deputy Hilary Jeune to reject a £120 million development in St Helier.

Deputy Jeune went against the advice of an independent planning inspector to veto the Les Sablons plans.

The project would have seen 238 new homes and several shops built across 2.5 acres of land between Broad Street and Commercial Street in the heart of Jersey’s capital.

After the plans were refused, the Chief Minister said she was "extremely disappointed" by Deputy Jeune’s decision to veto the project.

Her comments have been condemned by some former officials who say it was "inappropriate" for a Chief Minister to speak out against one of her own.

Jersey's previous Environment Minister, John Young said he was "pretty astonished" by her comments and described them as "deplorable".

He added: "What was said, after the Assistant Minister made the decision, was in fact a breach of the ministerial code."

Deputy Moore has said her comments were "appropriate" and has rejected the notion that she could have broken the ministerial code.

She said: "I am leading a government which is committed to improving St Helier, delivering new homes and supporting investment in the island.

"Unfortunately, this decision did not align with our priorities or the advice of the independent planning inspector.

"I therefore think it was appropriate for the Chief Minister to re-state the Government's priorities."

When asked if she was shocked by the Chief Minister’s comments, Deputy Jeune said that she could not comment further because the application is still live.

Le Masurier, the developers behind the plans for Les Sablons, still have the chance to appeal against the rejection.

