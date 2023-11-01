A former radiologist who stabbed his mother to death at her home in Jersey has been denied a request to have his children returned to Britain from the USA.

Andrew Charles Nisbet, 44, was taken to a secure mental health facility in the UK in 2020 after he pleaded guilty to stabbing Pamela Nisbet, 68, in the neck in August 2019.

She was taken to hospital from her home in St Peter but died from her injuries.

Nisbet claimed his former partner breached international child abduction laws when she took them to live with her in America without his permission.

However, the local District Court threw out his bid saying the children's mother had presented "clear and convincing evidence" that returning them to the UK would present "a grave risk of harm" as a result of Nisbet's "severe history of violence toward his own family".

The court heard that Nisbet has "continued to display behaviours like those he showed in Jersey" while in the mental health facility - including punching walls and attacking staff.

The District Judge ruled that Nisbet failed to prove the children permanently resided in the UK before they moved with their mother to the US.

Commenting on the reasons for denying Nisbit's request, they said: "The children have no familial support network there" as their father is "indefinitely committed to a secure inpatient psychiatric health facility."

