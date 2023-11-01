An ice skating rink will return to Jersey for the first time since before the Covid pandemic.

The attraction will open at the Weighbridge in St Helier on Friday 17 November, and remain in place until February half term in 2024.

However, it will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

The rink has been brought to the island by the Jersey Development Company, which manages the Weighbridge.

The company's CEO, Lee Henry, said: "The ice rink at Fort Regent was a popular and much-loved community attraction during previous festive seasons, however, the island has been without this amenity for the past three years and we wanted to bring it back.

"Given the challenging times islanders have faced this year, we’re hoping the availability of an ice rink conveniently sited at the Weighbridge will help to infuse some fun-filled winter activity for friends, families and the wider community to enjoy."

