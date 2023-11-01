Forecasters are now predicting winds of nearly 100mph will hit the Channel Islands when Storm Ciarán arrives in the coming days.

Red weather warnings for coastal flooding, high winds and thunderstorms have been issued by Jersey Met for Thursday 2 November - when the storm is expected to peak.

The storm is expected to peak between 4am-9am on Thursday 2 November, with gusts reaching up to a "violent storm force 11" on the Beaufort scale.

Officials are warning people to stay away from coastal areas and not to put themselves in any unnecessary danger.

Roads around the Channel Islands are being closed while temporary flood defences are put in place.

In Jersey, Victoria Avenue, Havre des Pas, Green Street, Roseville Street, Cleveland Road and La Neuve Route will close from 5:30pm on Wednesday 1 November.

In Guernsey, motorists are being urged to "park sensibly" by police. Bailiwick Law Enforcement says "anyone who needs to drive [on Thursday] should do so cautiously."

