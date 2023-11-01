Storm Ciarán is expected to bring "violent storm force 11" winds, high tides, coastal flooding and significant rainfall to the Channel Islands.

Jersey and Guernsey Met Offices have issued rare "threat to life" red alerts for both islands.

Authorities are strongly urging residents to stay indoors during this period, all non-essential work and travel is strongly discouraged.

When will Storm Ciarán hit?

Winds are expected to pick up from 9pm on Wednesday 1 November, with gusts of up to 60mph forecast.

Winds will strengthen further after midnight to "storm force 10" with gusts of up to 70mph.

The peak of the storm is expected between 4am-9am on Thursday November 2.

How strong will Storm Ciarán get?

At its peak, gusts could reach around 100mph - a violent storm force 11 on the Beaufort scale.

Shipping forecasts warn that wind speeds could reach up to 110mph in the middle of the English Channel.

A red alert is the highest alert available to forecasters. It warns that flying debris poses a danger to life, damage to buildings and homes is likely, roofs could be blown off, power lines brought down and the uprooting of trees is probable.

The Channel Islands are likely to one of the areas worst affected by Storm Ciarán, hit by winds of around 100mph.

Which services will be affected?

Jersey, Guernsey and Alderney airports will close from Wednesday afternoon, with the last flight from Jersey leaving at 5pm.

They will remain closed all day Thursday.

Condor Ferries has stopped all freight and passenger routes on Wednesday and Thursday, with all high-speed sailings to the UK cancelled until Tuesday 7 November, with further disruption likely.

All buses have been cancelled on Thursday across Guernsey.

Supermarkets including Iceland, M&S and Waitrose have confirmed they will not open on Thursday.

In Jersey, the main bus network is currently scheduled to operate as normal on Thursday, although routes will avoid coastal road closures, however, this is subject to change.

Which roads will close?

In Jersey, the following coastal routes are expected to close from 5:30pm this evening until Thursday afternoon:

Victoria Avenue (West Park and East of First Tower)

Havre des Pas

Green Street (south end of the road)

Roseville Street

Cleveland Road

La Neuve Route, St Aubin (in front of the Sacred Heart Church)

In Guernsey, the following roads along the coast have been closed:

Route de La Perelle

La Biloterie Road

Where can you go for help?

Islanders are encouraged to stay informed of the storm's progress and to follow instructions from the Government and the emergency services.

Islanders are advised to keep their mobiles fully charged and only call 999 for true emergencies.

