Watch the moment a motorboat is left blowing around a marina in strong winds.

A boat moored in Jersey's Elizabeth Marina has been blown completely off its berth as the island is battered by violent storm force 11 winds.

The loose boat was seen crashing into other vessels, appearing to drive with no skipper as strong gusts carried it from one end of the harbour to the other.

A red weather warning remains as Storm Ciarán hits the Channel Islands and wind speeds of over 100mph have been recorded.

Dozens of residents in Jersey have been evacuated from their homes after they were damaged by the storm.

So far, Guernsey is not thought to have experienced the same levels of damage - but several floods and trees down have been reported.

An 'advice line' for Jersey residents needing non-emergency support has been set up on 01534 612222. In an emergency, islanders should still call 999.

