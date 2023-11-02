Flamingos dies at Jersey Zoo during Storm Ciarán

One of Jersey Zoo's Chilean flamingos has died as Storm Ciarán swept across the island.

Staff at the zoo have said all other animals have been accounted for, and are being monitored and well cared for.

Several trees have come down at the site in Trinity after they were damaged in the storm.

The zoo is expected to remain closed until Monday 6 November to allow time for the park to be properly checked and cleared of debris.

