States-run schools in Jersey will remain closed for a second day, ITV News understands.

Schools across the Channel Islands are closed today (Thursday 2 November) due to the impact of Storm Ciarán, with all islanders advised to stay indoors.

Parents have been told that schools in Jersey will remain closed on Friday 3 November.

It is currently unclear whether schools in Guernsey will reopen.

The latest update from Guernsey's Education department is: "The intention remains for education settings to return on Friday morning, however, we will provide an update tomorrow early afternoon to either confirm those plans or amend them."

A spokesperson added that they are currently assessing the damage in schools.

Unless this is significant they expect them to open as planned tomorrow.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: