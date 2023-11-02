Play Brightcove video

WATCH: the moment a man ignores government advice to stay indoors - and instead runs through crashing waves as Storm Ciaran hits the Channel Islands...

Social media criticism has been piling in after a video was shared online of a man dancing in the wake of Storm Ciarán as 100mph winds batter the Channel Islands.

Officials in Jersey and Guernsey warned residents to stay at home and not to travel unless absolutely necessary on Thursday 2 November.

However, the video showed a man jumping and skipping as he was drenched by the waves coming over his head.

The clip has been widely shared on social media, with islanders branding him "stupid", and "an idiot" before berating him for potentially adding to the work of the emergency services.

As the storm rolled in, hailstones the size of ice lollies battered parts of Jersey and over eighty residents have been evacuated from their homes.

So far, Guernsey is not thought to have experienced the same levels of damage - but several floods and trees down have been reported.

An 'advice line' for Jersey residents needing non-emergency support has been in place from midnight on Thursday. It will be available on 01534 612222.

In an emergency, islanders should call 999.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: