Storm Ciarán's violent winds, high tides, hail stones and coastal flooding brought much of the Channel Islands to a standstill on Thursday.

The red "threat to life" alert has now been lifted across both Bailiwicks, but Jersey's Government is still advising islanders to stay indoors.

Heavy disruption is expected to continue in Jersey, which bore the brunt of the storm damage - here's when services are expected to reopen.

When will supermarkets reopen?

Waitrose says stores in Guernsey will reopen from 8am on Friday.

In Jersey, all Waitrose stores will reopen from 9am on Friday except for the St Helier branch, which has suffered some flooding.

As for the Coop, all Channel Island food stores will reopen from 8am on Friday, however Coop Georgetown in Jersey will open at 12 noon following additional safety checks.

All Morrisons Daily and M&S stores in Jersey and Guernsey will reopen on Friday.

When will airports be back to normal?

Guernsey Airport will reopen from Friday morning, with flights from the island expected to resume from 10am. The terminal building will open for passengers from 8:30am, and the first aircraft is expected to arrive back in the island around 9am.

Alderney Airport will also reopen on Friday, with the terminal opening at 8am and flights departing from 10am.

Jersey Airport hopes to resume flights at 2pm on Friday. It has had to delay reopening due to storm damage, although it will operate for emergencies and medical transfers.

When will ferries resume?

The Commodore Goodwill ferry carrying freight is scheduled to arrive in St Peter Port Harbour at around 5:45am on Friday.

Condor's passenger services from the UK to the Channel Islands aren't expected to resume until Tuesday 7 November at the earliest.

When will schools reopen?

All schools across the Channel Islands were closed on Thursday.

States-run schools in Jersey will remain closed for a second day on Friday, however Chief Minister Kristina Moore says she hopes they'll be back open on Monday.

All schools in Guernsey and Alderney are expected to reopen on Friday except the College of Further Education in Guernsey.

This will remain shut after buildings on the site "received significant water damage as a result of pre-existing issues".

Although services are slowly starting to resume, both Bailiwicks are urging caution as the vast clean up operation continues.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: