Play Brightcove video

Paulo De Castro says it was like somebody shot through his window as Storm Ciarán swept across the Channel Islands.

A man from Jersey says it was like somebody shot his window as Storm Ciarán battered his home.

Paulo De Castro recalls the moment violent storm-force winds blew through the windows of his St Clement house in the early hours of Thursday 2 November.

"There is a big hole in my window, my son's bedroom, the full window... the full window is broken, glass all over my son... it's okay, it will pass."

Paulo told ITV Channel that the rainfall felt like "a drain passing" through his home, adding it was "very very heavy".

"It's not about the things, it's about the people, I'm a people person. My family is safe, everyone is safe, and I'm happy. It's okay.

"I've never felt this way before, I've seen so many things, but I've never seen it like this.

"I think it was all over this side of the island, I have friends saying nothing happened to them, their places, looks like the rage was here."

A red weather warning is in place for the Channel Islands, where wind speeds of over 100mph have been recorded.

Floods and fallen trees have closed roads and several roofs, walls of buildings have collapsed, leaving debris and devastation across the island.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: