"It's been a remarkable 12-24 hours ... we've had 1,000 calls into the emergency services, that is unprecedented" - Jersey's Chief of Police

Jersey residents are being urged to stay at home for a second day by the Chief of Police as the island recovers from the severe impact of Storm Ciarán.

More than 120 people, including 30 children, have now been evacuated from their homes and temporarily housed in local hotels.

The head of Jersey's emergency response unit, Robin Smith, says the last 24 hours have been "remarkable" and "unprecedented" as it dealt with 1,000 calls from the public.

He is calling on islanders not to go outside on Friday as teams continue to deal with the storm's aftermath.

Mr Smith said: "It's still stay at home unless it's absolutely essential that you need to travel.

"If you do decide to travel, which I urge that you don't, think very carefully about why you would do that. There are still a lot of obstructions and debris in the road."

"It's devastating to see the damage... it's clearly going to take some time to complete repairs" - Jersey's Chief Minister

Jersey's Chief Minister, Deputy Kristina Moore, says those forced to leave their homes by Storm Ciarán will have hotel beds for the next couple of days and added the Government is currently assessing the level of damage to make longer-term decisions.

She explained: "We're working as hard as we can to support people, make sure the displaced have a roof over their heads and somewhere to stay and then the clear-up will begin."

Jersey state schools and colleges will remain closed on Friday (3 November) but Deputy Moore says they are working on reopening on Monday.

