Date set for vote of no confidence in Guernsey's Policy & Resources committee
A date has been set for a vote of no confidence in Guernsey's Policy & Resources Committee.
The island's top politicians were challenged by Deputy Charles Parkinson after their unpopular plans to introduce a Goods and Services Tax were rejected for a third time.
States members will debate Deputy Parkinson's motion of no confidence on Wednesday 22 November - the sitting after Guernsey's budget debate.
If the majority of deputies vote in favour of the motion, all members of the committee, including the president - Deputy Peter Ferbrache - will have to resign.
The States will then have to vote for the members of a new committee and its president to fulfil the roles until the next general election.
During the 22 November sitting, Deputies will also elect a new Assembly & Constitution committee - responsible for the smooth running of Guernsey's States of Deliberation.
