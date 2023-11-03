A date has been set for a vote of no confidence in Guernsey's Policy & Resources Committee.

The island's top politicians were challenged by Deputy Charles Parkinson after their unpopular plans to introduce a Goods and Services Tax were rejected for a third time.

States members will debate Deputy Parkinson's motion of no confidence on Wednesday 22 November - the sitting after Guernsey's budget debate.

If the majority of deputies vote in favour of the motion, all members of the committee, including the president - Deputy Peter Ferbrache - will have to resign.

The States will then have to vote for the members of a new committee and its president to fulfil the roles until the next general election.

During the 22 November sitting, Deputies will also elect a new Assembly & Constitution committee - responsible for the smooth running of Guernsey's States of Deliberation.

