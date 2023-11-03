Public firework displays across Jersey have been postponed due to the devastating impacts of Storm Ciarán.

With force 7 winds expected this weekend, private bonfire parties will be off the cards too.

The sale of fireworks in Jersey is usually restricted to a short period of less than two weeks every year.

The last day of sales for 2023 was supposed to be Sunday 5 November 2023.

However, due to the "exceptional circumstances this year", Jersey authorities have agreed to extend the retail sale of fireworks by six days.

Chairman of the Comité des Connétables, Mike Jackson said: "We do not wish to prevent families from enjoying smaller private displays at home so, in the exceptional circumstances this year, we have agreed to extend the retail sales date".

The last chance for the public to get their hands on fireworks will now be Saturday 11 November.

