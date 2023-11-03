Jersey Electricity has warned some properties may be left without power for "several days" while repairs to the "significant" damage to the island's electrical infrastructure are carried out.

Many are still without power in Jersey, as electrical lines were damaged when Storm Ciarán battered the island.

Jersey Electricity has said a considerable number of overhead lines were brought down during the storm, as winds of up to 104mph were reached on Thursday 2 November.

Jersey Electricity said it is prioritising vulnerable customers and where necessary, temporary accommodation would be arranged for those without access to "essential supplies".

The utility company said it is advising those without power on how long they may have to wait for repairs.

It added that whilst the overall network coped well, further high winds this weekend could prove challenging for engineers trying to access the full extent of the damage.

Winds over 100mph battered the Channel Islands as Storm Ciarán swept through. Credit: ITV Channel

Jersey Electricity CEO, Chris Ambler said: “The amount of damage Storm Ciarán has caused is considerable. We are using every asset and facility available to us to safely complete repairs as soon as possible."

He added: "We appreciate many people who are off power will be receiving practical support from friends and family for which we are grateful.”

