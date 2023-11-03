The CEO of Jersey Sport - the island's sports development body - has resigned, and will leave the organisation in January for a job in the private sector.

Catriona McAllister took up the role in 2017, championing fitness in Jersey and encouraging islanders to keep active.

She will be joining as a director of the Guernsey-based consultancy firm CBO Projects, which is opening an office in Jersey.

Mrs McAllister was Jersey Sport's first CEO. She reflected on her six and a half years in the role: "It has been a privilege to be CEO of Jersey Sport, working with a great team, board and sports organisations who are committed to creating opportunities to play sports and be active."

The Jersey Sport board says it is currently "finalising" the recruitment process to appoint a new CEO.

