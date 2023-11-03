Advice from Jersey's government to "stay indoors" due to the effect of Storm Ciarán has now been lifted.

Islanders are now being advised to "travel with care" as authorities move from treating the storm as a "major incident" to a "recovery operation".

Although many roads remain impassable due to fallen trees and storm debris, emergency services are continuing their efforts to reopen roads.

Schools are aiming to open their doors on Monday 6 November, but headteachers will update parents over the weekend as to individual schools' plans.

Government officials say there is "superficial damage" to some hospital buildings, but this has not impacted operational services or the safety of patients or staff.

Just one of the three patients admitted to hospital during the storm has not been discharged. Authorities say they are in a stable condition.

Some hospital services were cancelled during the storm but Health officials say services will be reinstated fully over the coming days.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: