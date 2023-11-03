A Jersey dog owner whose chihuahua gave birth to three puppies just as Storm Ciarán was about to hit the island has named them after the so-called "weather bomb".

Emilia Öbek's dog, Ruby, went into labour at around 10pm on Wednesday 2 November, at the height of the storm.

The family was unable to go to the vet as the island was bracing for the storm's imminent arrival.

The first puppy was born just before 11pm but the second arrival wasn't so easy.

As the storm grew stronger outside, Ruby grew more and more anxious, with no option to leave home, the concerned owners had to pull the puppy out by hand.

Thankfully the second puppy was safely delivered with the third pup arriving close to midnight.

Storm, Coco and Ciara were delivered safely during Storm Ciarán Credit: ITV Channel

Unsurprisingly the owners took inspiration from their blustery surroundings and named the pups, Ciara, Storm and Coco.

Owner Emilia Öbek said: "Mum was really brave especially as it was her first time having puppies and it was our first time having puppies.

"Thank god for my husband because he was brilliant, I was too nervous."

Ciara, Storm and Coco alongside brave mum Ruby are happy, healthy and eating well.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: