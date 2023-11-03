Jersey's sports centres and pitches will be closed today (Friday 3 November), with no indication of when the worst hit will be re-built.

Safety checks took place through Thursday 2 November to assess the work that needs to be completed.

FB Fields is the most damaged of the government's facilities, with changing rooms, equipment and entire structures damaged.

The level of devastation means it will likely be closed for the foreseeable future.

"We are all devastated but will be working together to rebuild", Table Tennis Jersey said online. Credit: Table Tennis Jersey.

Once the nearby fallen trees have been removed, Springfield and its park may reopen. The site's gym remains closed.

Les Quennevais Sports Centre has "significant damage" across its site and members of the public are being asked to stay away whilst the debris is removed.

An assessment of Oakfield Sports Centre is still being carried out, but it is hoped that Haute Vallee Pool and Langford Sports Centre will be re-opened on Saturday.

The Assistant Minister for Infrastructure, Lucy Stephenson, said: “I expect this will have an impact on sport in Jersey for some time.

"To see such damage is, of course, incredibly difficult and I know it will be devastating for many of our sports clubs and associations who call these facilities their home.

"For some, recovery is not going to be quick or easy".

