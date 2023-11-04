Jersey's Zoo will stay closed indefinitely due to the "scale of the clear-up" needed after Storm Ciarán hit the island.

This includes the visitor centre, cafe and shops.

Several of the site's enclosures and buildings were damaged as winds of more than 100 miles per hour battered Jersey on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

However, the zoo says all the animals are safe.

It also says it will inform islanders as soon as it knows when the zoo will be ready to reopen.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: