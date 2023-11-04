Play Brightcove video

Phil Wellbrook speaks to communities in Jersey dealing with the aftermath of Storm Ciarán.

Despite the blustery weather on Saturday, islanders have started coming together to clear up the damage caused by Storm Ciarán.

Ben Boakye's house was one of the worst affected in St Clement - parts of it were destroyed on both the inside and outside.

"We're lucky to be alive", he says.

Nonetheless, he's optimistic about his situation, and thankful to the people who have come to help him clear away the debris.

He says: "They've been absolutely fantastic. I mean to see people coming together like this - where else in the world can you have it"?

Anyone volunteering to clear up is warned that strong winds could still cause further tree and building damage.

It's a situation, according to one tree surgeon, that could take months to sort out.

Ian Averty says: "Because you've got an awful lot of trees which are carrying a lot of dead wood and storm damage. It's a slow process".

St Brelade is another parish which has seen a number of volunteers come forward to help people in their area.

On offering to volunteer, Justine Le Bonbell, says: "We just feel we were really fortunate and were safe and there's other people that are less fortunate and we wanted to put something back into the community and help people out".

The parish Constable, Mike Jackson, says: "It takes things like this sometimes to make us realise that actually there's a lot of enthusiasm for the community out there".

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: