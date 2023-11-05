Play Brightcove video

Serena Sandhu met some islanders marking one of the world's largest celebrations.

More than one hundred people in Guernsey came together to celebrate one of the largest Indian festivals.

Diwali is a event symbolizing light over darkness and good over evil.

It will be marked in Asia next weekend, but the community in Guernsey congregated in Cobo to celebrate it on Sunday 5 November.

The organiser, Poonam Solanki, says: 'In India, it is a big festival of light everywhere and we tried to show it here. It is like Christmas so we are going to celebrate all together".

It proved popular with islanders, with one woman saying she had the "best time of her life", while another said it was nice to feel closer to her home in India.

Organisers also said it was the biggest turnout they'd had for four years.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: