People in Jersey have been told to work from home on Monday 6 November if possible as the island continues to deal with the aftermath of Storm Ciarán

Anyone who needs to travel is warned that delays and congestion are expected in some of the worst affected areas.

Certain parts of the island are still cordoned off, including the railway walkway where a number of trees fell.

More than 150 people who were displaced from their homes by the storm remain in hotel accommodation.

The States also reassures islanders that the Goodwill and Clipper docked in Jersey over the weekend, meaning shops will be well-stocked over the coming days.

Three schools in Jersey will remain closed on Monday 6 November due to the damage caused by the storm.

Samarès, Hautlieu, and Victoria College will keep their doors shuts - all other schools will open as normal.

Parents will be updated by the closed schools when new information on reopening becomes available.

In Guernsey, the College of Further Education will reopen after water damage meant it had to stay closed last week.

