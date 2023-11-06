A new fund has been set up by Jersey's Bailiff to raise money for residents displaced by Storm Ciarán.

The appeal has been set up to help people affected and suffering hardship as a result of the 104mph winds which swept the island, but officials say it "is not intended to cover insured or usually insured risks".

The Jersey Community Foundation will administer the fund, with a panel of six members overseeing grants.

That includes the Bailiff Sir Timothy Le Cocq, Home Affairs Minister Helen Miles, and St Clement Constable Marcus Troy.

The Bailiff said: "Storm Ciarán has left many having to move out of their homes and in need of short-term help to see them over a difficult and traumatic time.

"The generosity and community spirit of islanders comes to the fore in times like this.

"Sometimes people want to help but just don’t know how they can do so we have set up a fund to allow people to contribute to help fellow islanders in real need."

How can I help Jersey people affected by Storm Ciarán?

Anyone wishing to donate to the Bailiff's Appeal can do so online, or by bank transfer:

Account name: Jersey Community Foundation

Sort Code: 40-25-33

Account number: 31896032

Reference: Bailiff's Appeal

Cheques can also be sent to Jersey Community Foundation, 9 Hope Street, St Helier, JE2 3NS

