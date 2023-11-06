A man has died "suddenly" whilst working on a refuse lorry in Guernsey, according to the island's police force.

The vehicle was on George Street in St Peter Port at the time, which officers say was "in the early hours" of Monday 6 November.

The road remains closed while investigations are ongoing.

Guernsey Police said the closure will "allow officers time to conduct initial enquiries," adding "it is anticipated that the road should be reopened soon".

In a statement, the force said: "Officers are currently investigating the sudden death of a man who died in the early hours of this morning.

"George Street in St Peter Port is currently closed to allow officers time to conduct initial enquiries, but it is anticipated that the road should be reopened soon.

"It is currently believed the man was working on a refuse lorry which was operating in that area this morning."

Officers are asking with information about the incident to call Guernsey Police on 01481 222222 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: