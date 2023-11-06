Islanders in Jersey are being warned there is a heightened risk of scams following Storm Ciarán.

The government says fake contractors often try to prey on vulnerable people during times of crisis.

It also says the credentials of the business should be checked before anyone passes over any personal details or money.

How to spot a potential scam:

Scam contractors will often demand upfront payment, then disappear after the money has been sent.

Or they will perform a service that may cause further damage.

The government of Jersey is offering the following advice to avoid being scammed:

Verify contractors- check they are licensed, bonded, and insured. If islanders have any concerns they can contact Trading Standards, at 01534 448160 or the Health & Safety Inspectorate at 01534 447300 before commissioning work.

Avoid paying in full before the work has started. This is rarely the case for legitimate contractors.

Get everything in writing- cost estimates, timelines, warranties, and how they will do the job safely.

Check references: ask for the details of contact previous clients.

Report suspicious activity: If you encounter a potential scam, contact Jersey police on 01534 612612.

