A man, 33, has been arrested on suspicion of malicious damage after a Bell's whiskey bottle was allegedly hit into a shop window in Jersey.

The incident happened at Alfonso's on Cheapside, St Helier at around 6:30pm on Saturday 4 November.

Jersey Police say the perpetrator was "highly intoxicated" - wearing a black jacket and carrying a rucksack - and may also have been "abusive towards members of the public".

He was later spotted in Gloucester Street after he had left the scene heading in the direction of Kensington Place.

The man arrested has been released on bail "whilst enquiries continue".

People who have information or may have seen the incident are being asked to contact Jersey Police on 01534 612612.

