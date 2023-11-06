A vote of no confidence in Guernsey's top political committee could be brought forward and take place ahead of the 2024 budget debate on Tuesday 7 November.

The motion of no confidence had been scheduled to be debated on Wednesday 22 November, the next States meeting after the budget debate.

But the States Assembly & Constitution Committee - the group responsible for overseeing the smooth-running of the States - is pushing for the confidence vote to take place ahead of the budget debate.

That is because the budget has been drafted by the Policy & Resources Committee, which is facing the confidence vote.

Deputy Carl Meerveld, the president of SACC, has told ITV News at least four out of five committee members are in favour of lodging a motion to suspend the usual States rules at the start of Tuesday's budget debate, allowing Deputies to debate topics other than the budget.

He said the committee is concerned the budget is being put forward by a committee under threat, and if the Policy & Resources Committee were to lose the confidence vote, their successors may have to honour a budget they had no input into.

If the current members of the Policy & Resources Committee are replaced, their successors will likely need to defer the budget debate to a later date, to consider their position on both the budget and the 15 amendments that are being proposed to it.

