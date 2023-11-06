A map showing which roads remain closed as a result of Storm Ciarán has been published by Jersey's government.

The colour-coded tool lets you search for roads and check whether they are clear or remain impassable.

Roads shown in bright green have been checked and clear, pale green and amber urge caution, while red roads are completely impassable.

The government says the process of updating the map is a manual one, so it may not always be kept up-to-date - but the data will be refreshed "as soon as it's available".

