Experts have confirmed a "significant tornado" hit the east of Jersey when Storm Ciarán passed through the island.

TORRO - the Tornado and Storm Research Organisation - says the destructive vortex was likely the strongest to hit any part of the British Isles since 1954 - nearly seven decades ago.

Overnight on Wednesday 1 November, Storm Ciarán hit the Channel Islands - with TORRO now concluding that "an intense tornado made landfall at St Clement" and "exited Jersey around Fliquet".

Researchers from the group have spent the weekend in Jersey, carrying out in-person surveys.

TORRO believes the Storm Ciarán tornado is "likely the strongest" seen in the UK, Ireland, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man since a tornado hit West London on Wednesday 8 December 1954.

It was "easily the strongest on record for the Channel Islands", with the only other recorded instance of a tornado over St John in 1981 which was half the strength.

Furthermore, the size of the hail that fell in Jersey has not been seen on the island since 1983.

