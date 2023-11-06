Jersey's Hautlieu and Samarès schools will remain closed to most students and staff in the aftermath of Storm Ciarán.

Hautlieu pupils will learn remotely until repair works are completed on the roof which suffered "substantial damage".

The government hopes it will re-open on Thursday 9 November.

It comes as experts confirmed a "significant tornado" hit the east of Jersey when Storm Ciarán passed through the island last week.

Samarès School will take longer to return to normal.

Although e arly years classes are expected to restart in person on Tuesday 7 November, there is still "extensive damage" to other parts of the site.

It is understood the rest of the school will not be safe to open until at least Friday 10 November.

Meanwhile, Victoria College will open as normal on Tuesday 7 November.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: