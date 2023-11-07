A move to bring forward the confidence vote in Guernsey's top political committee has been thrown out by Deputies at the start of Tuesday's States sitting.

The States Assembly & Constitution Committee put forward the proposal, arguing that if politicians voted to replace the current members of the Policy & Resources Committee, their successors would have to enact a budget they had no input in.

But States members voted by 24 votes to 12 to dismiss the plans and keep the vote on its originally scheduled date on Wednesday 22 November.

Deputies Al Brouard, Lindsay de Sausmarez, Marc Leadbeater and Peter Roffey abstained from the vote.

States members will now spend the next few days debating the proposed 2024 budget.

