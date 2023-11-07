Jersey Museum is set to open its doors to visitors free of charge next year, as part of a year-long trial.

The island's Economic Development Minister told States Members he expects the scheme will get underway between July and September 2024.

Deputy Kirsten Morel said: "The Department for Economy has worked closely with Jersey Heritage to prepare a trial period of free entry to the museum."

Work has begun taking down the museum's 'Story of Jersey' exhibition, which has been in place for the last 31 years. Credit: Jersey Heritage

Admission to the local attraction is set to become free once renovation work, including a new 1st-floor exhibition space, is completed in 2024.

Deputy Montfort Tadier raised the issue in the States. He said: "I recently visited the Isle f Man museum which is equally excellent, and has offered free entry for a long time.

"I think this will be an important string in our cultural bow when it comes to both a tourist offering and, just as importantly, also seeking to encourage participation in and accessibility to Culture, Art and Heritage with new local audiences."

