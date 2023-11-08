Guernsey's Nature Commission has been given £15,000 by the States to invest in public woodland and green spaces devastated by Storm Ciarán.

The States estimate that around 350 trees were lost when 'violent storm force 11 winds' ripped across the Channel Islands overnight on Wednesday 1 November.

The funds will be used to plant new trees and to support woodland management in areas that are publicly accessible.

Policy and Resources Committee President, Deputy Peter Ferbrache, said: "Our natural environment is part of what makes Guernsey special and I’m very pleased that we can quickly respond by committing to provide this funding.”

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: