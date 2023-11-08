Emergency services called out after car crashes into St Helier pizzeria

Emergency services have been called out after a car crashed into a restaurant in Jersey's capital, St Helier.

Police, ambulance and fire services were called to the junction of Francies Street and La Colomberie after a black Volkswagen Touareg hit the corner of Pizzaria Romana.

The condition of the driver is currently unknown.

The area has been cordoned off "until further notice" with islanders being asked to avoid the area.

The road closures led to delays as people were heading into town during the morning rush hour.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: