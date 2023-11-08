A leading Guernsey Builders Association has said the condition of further educational facilities, such as secondary school buildings is an "embarrassment".

It is the latest group to condemn the States for failing to release funds to upgrade the island's educational facilities.

Instead of rebuilding those which have outlived their intended lifespan, the GBTEA, say "substantial sums" are spent patching-up old buildings that "should have been demolished years ago."

The association warns that teaching and learning has been compromised by the decade long "political flip-flopping" over building maintenance.

It added this is having a "significant detrimental effect on recruitment and retention of education staff."

Some establishments, such as Guernsey College of Further Education, are in an "extremely poor condition".

The college's principal, Louise Misselke has previously complained of "persistent leaks" and "sub-standard facilities" at the college.

GBTEA said: "We should be ashamed we’ve let the education strategy of this island, and some of the facilities we provide our young people to learn in, get into this state."

The States are currently debating the 2024 budget, with Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen proposing a £111 million package to complete the redevelopment of the post-16 campus at Les Ozouets, transforming Guernsey's secondary schools and the Guernsey Institute.

The 'Transforming Education Plan' was previously proposed as part of the Funding and Investment Plan debate on 20 October 2023 but wasn't agreed upon.

The GBTEA say Guernsey has been left in an 'absurd situation', whereby a programme of works to "transform the structure of secondary and further education facilities", has been outlined but no funding to complete these has been agreed.

