Prosecutors are considering whether further action needs to be taken after police handed over evidence relating to the sinking of the L'Ecume II last year, according to Jersey's Chief Minister.

The fishing boat was involved in a collision with Condor Ferries' 126-metre freight ship, the Commodore Goodwill, in the early hours of Thursday 8 December 2022.

Deputy Kristina Moore says investigations are also continuing into the Haut du Mont explosion which left 10 people dead.

She says evidence related to the L'Ecume II sinking - dubbed "Operation Nectar" by officers - has been submitted to the Law Officers' Department.

The Chief Minister said: "Given the size and complexity of the file it will take some time to consider the evidence".

She added "a similar file of evidence will be submitted" in relation to the Haut du Mont explosion investigation: "[The] inquiry into the explosion at Haut du Mont - named 'Operation Spire' - is one of the largest and most complex criminal investigations in the island’s history".

Regarding both investigations, Deputy Moore said it "is not possible for the Chief Minister to anticipate when they might conclude" as they are carried out independently from the government.

Jersey Police are expected to issue a major update on both investigations within the next few weeks.

