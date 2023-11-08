A toy cow which has been jet-setting around the Channel Islands is now set to be flown home to its owner.

The stuffed animal - named 'Michael' by Aurigny staff who found him on board - was left behind by a young girl on her flight to Alderney.

'Michael' was looked after by the flight crew and help out in the cockpit as they 'mooved' around the islands.

Mother of two Sunshine Andrade put out a plea on social media as her children searched for the lost toy.

"I bravely asked," she said, thinking "it will sound silly".

However, Aurigny staff saw the post and are now set to reunite the toy with its owners in Guernsey.

In the meantime, Sunshine says she tells her children that the cow is a passenger in every plane they see flying overhead.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: