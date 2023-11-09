A debate on Guernsey's 2024 budget has been adjourned after three days.

Deputies voted against sitting late into the evening, meaning the remaining items on the States order paper have been carried over to the next sitting.

The budget debate will resume on Wednesday 22 November ahead of the planned confidence vote into the island's Policy & Resources Committee.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: