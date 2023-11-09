Jersey Government to boost funding for farmers and fishermen

Play Brightcove video

Jersey States Members have agreed to give more money to farmers and fishermen in order to address concerns about the future of both industries and bring them back from a "knife edge".

It's after former Environment Minister, Deputy Steve Luce, successfully lodged a proposition, calling on the Government to increase spending to £6.7m next year.

Deputy Luce told politicians: "I knew things weren't good, but I never appreciated how bad it had become. Farming and fishing, Jersey's oldest industries, are on a proverbial knife edge because in the last few years we have seen the number of arable farmers decrease from more than 200 to barely double figures.

"The herd numbers of our Jersey cows, which were around 1,000 in 1954, have now fallen to a level of only 12. The number of boats in our fishing fleet has reduced from 398 in 1996 to 114 in 2021, down more than two thirds, and those fishermen continue to leave our industry.

Deputy Steve Luce described both industries as being "on a knife edge". Credit: ITV Channel TV

"Successive States Assemblies over the last 25 years have presided over a reduction in the numbers working in the growing and fishing industries because of lack of support – and we can't carry on like this – it has to be us, this Assembly, that breaks that mould and goes back to giving our countryside and environment the support it deserves.

Deputy Luce's bid to increase funding for both sectors was backed by 43 States Members, with none voting against and only Deputy Philip Ozouf abstaining.

Reacting to the decision, Jersey farmer and Chairman of the Milk Marketing Board, Phil Le Maistre, said: "Support for agriculture in Jersey is roughly £30 per capita, whereas in other jurisdictions in Europe, it's £118.

"This is going to get us closer on par, as all we have ever asked for is to have a level playing field, because then we can grow whatever we want."

However, the additional funding agreed does not specifically take into account the potential for beyond-inflation increases to the minimum wage after 2024.

Vegetable farmer Christine Hellio told ITV News: "We are all really anxious as farmers with the minimum wage, because the figures don't add up - they don't.

"So even though they are saying they understand the farming community, this has been very late in coming. Thank you for supporting us, but really, it should have come before and let's just hope it's not too little, too late."

She added that - alongside the additional funding - the government needed to do even more to promote local produce in Jersey's supermarkets.

