A man has been found guilty of committing sex offences against a young girl by Jersey's Magistrate's Court.

Jose Guilherme Vieira Da Costa, 19, was accused of sexually assaulting his victim several years earlier when she was just six years old.

The offences were first reported in October 2021, when the girl told a teacher at her school that she had been attacked.

Da Costa was arrested in December 2021 and released on bail while investigations continued. He was later charged in January 2023.

After he was charged, the girl made a further complaint about a separate sexual assault.

Da Costa was arrested again in March 2023 and charged two weeks later.

He denied the offences throughout but was found guilty. Da Costa is due to be sentenced in the coming months.

Detective Constable Charles Vibert said: "We are committed to investigating and prosecuting all sexual offenders and want to assure victims that there are a number of agencies who are in a position to offer support and guidance through all stages of the criminal justice process.

"We hope that today’s verdict gives the victim some form of closure."

