A three-day teaching strike planned in Jersey next week has been postponed, following a ballot of union members.

The National Education Union planned a walkout on Tuesday 14, Wednesday 15 and Thursday 16 November as part of a long-running pay dispute with the States Employment Board, which is responsible for teachers' pay.

However, ITV News understands many teachers were uneasy about the prospect of going ahead with the strike action in the wake of Storm Ciarán, which caused days of disruption at the island's schools.

Some are yet to re-open due to the damage caused when the 104mph winds swept across the island.

NEU officials held a ballot of the union's Jersey members, which revealed that the majority who took part were in favour of delaying the strike action.

The walkout is now set to take place during the week beginning Monday 11 December instead.

A message to NEU members read: "We are all very aware of the impact Storm Ciarán had on the island and the disruption this has caused to families and the community.

"Postponement of action will be an acknowledgement of this and is a gesture of goodwill at this difficult time for Jersey."

