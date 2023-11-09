Police in Guernsey have named the man who died suddenly while operating a refuse truck in St Peter Port.

Nigel Le Page, 51, died in the early hours of Monday 6 November on George Street.

At the time, Bailiwick Law Enforcement officials said: "It is believed [Nigel] was working on a refuse lorry" at the time.

A police spokesperson said enquiries are still ongoing, but "Mr Le Page's death is not being treated as suspicious at this time."

They added: "Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends."

An inquest into Mr Le Page's death will be carried out in due course.

