Katya Fowler has been hearing from some of the women and girls who contributed to the report.

More than 97% of Jersey women and girls have experienced some form of sexual harassment in their lifetime, according to a new report.

Nearly all of the 326 people who answered a survey which was part of a study by a new 'task force' looking into violence against women and girls on the island.

It revealed the figures alongside other 'shocking' statistics with the help of harassment victims, young people, and the general public on the island.

Almost all the participants in the survey have experienced at least one form of sexual harassment in their lifetime.

One in four said they had undergone the ordeal of rape or attempted rape.

Following the findings, the group has suggested 77 recommendations including what they say is the "urgent need for specialist counselling support for victim-survivors, which is currently extremely limited and detrimental to their long-term recovery."

8 in 10 Had experienced 'unwanted touching'

9 in 10 Experienced sexual harassment from a man

8 in 10 Change their behaviour in public to avoid being harassed

42% Reported experiencing sexual harassment in the street

An independent review of the Jersey criminal justice system in relation to domestic abuse, rape and serious sexual offences has been requested to investigate whether current arrangements within the system deliver the best outcomes for victims, defendants, and justice.

Currently, stalking is not named as an offence in Jersey but has been named an offence since 2012 in the UK.

28% of victim-survivors had experienced stalking and 95% of the general public survey believe this should be a crime.

Over 50% Experienced at least one form of violence

1 in 5 Girls (aged 11-14) with 'direct experience' of violence

2 in 5 Girls (aged 15-16) with 'direct experience' of violence

Kate Wright chairs the task force. She says the report is "a shocking revelation of the extent and nature of violence experienced by women and girls in Jersey."

She adds: “It is a testament to the courage of our daughters, sisters, mothers, partners, friends, and colleagues who have endured unthinkable violence, abuse, harassment or been failed by our systems that should have protected them."

