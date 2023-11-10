Islanders across the Bailiwicks have being paying tribute to those who have served, in honour of Armistice Day on Saturday 11 November and Remembrance Sunday 12 November.

ITV Channel has been speaking to veterans, members of the armed forces, and their families about their stories.

Reporter Fred Dimbleby spoke to the nephew of British soldier Captain Ayton who was in Jersey during the occupation.

Fred Dimbleby's speaks about British soldier Captain Phillip Ayton who was effectively killed in action in 1943

Captain Ayton landed in Jersey on Christmas Day 1943 where his mission was to gather intelligence on the German occupiers.

His nephew, Philip Ayton who was attending a memorial for his uncle, said "[he] was effectively killed in action in 1943."

He stood on a German mine where he was badly injured and later died. Philip was named after his fallen Uncle.

Captain Phillip Ayton's nephew Phillip Credit: ITV Channel

Speaking about his uncle, Phillip said: "I, obviously, never knew him and didn't actually know anything much about him because after the war no-one talked about it.

"It was only when I was probably 20 that I became conscious of it.

"But I've been coming over here and this is a very moving place - which makes it special for me and I think it makes it special for the people here at Trinity because of that person involved."

Former soldier Barry Uwins Credit: ITV Channel

Bryan Uwins lived through the occupation and went on to serve in Korea.

He spoke to ITV Channel's Katya Fowler about his experiences and what he remembers.

Mr Uwins was trained and after that joined his regiment before he was then sent to Korea.

Speaking of the two conflicts he experienced, Mr Uwins said: "The first one, the only experience of war were bombs or rockets coming down.

"The other was open country, ocean, and mountains. No civilians to my knowledge were involved, so it was just soldiers."

Mr Uwins says to him Remembrance means - "the deeds of past people are not forgotten."

Former intelligence worker Stephanie Brackley Credit: ITV Channel

Katya Fowler also spoke to Stephanie Brackley, a former member of the intelligence corps.

Explaining her role, Ms Brackley said: "I was in the Women's Royal Army called the RAC in 1990 and in that time we were going through a period of amalgamating the Women's Royal Army Core into the men's army.

"So I transferred over into the intelligence corps which was my trade and the work that I did was in the background."

She added: "For me, Remembrance is a period of specific time where I think it is really important for me to remember and show my gratitude for those armed forces who have served."

ITV Channel's Katya Fowler speaking to former intelligence corps member Stephanie Brackley

In Guernsey, Serena Sandhu visited St Saviour's Church and spoke to Reverend Mark Charmley.

Crafted with love, the church was filled with thousands of handmade poppies and silhouetted figures with information on those who lost their lives.

Silhouettes placed around St Saviours church in honour of Remembrance Day Credit: ITV Channel

Reverend Mark Charmley said: "This is such an important time of the year, we need to remember all of those who fought and died in various wars and those who are still fighting now".

The church hosts an annual Remembrance Day tea party for people of all ages to unite and remember those who died.

Many at the event have personal connections to the war - some even having lost loved ones in service.

ITV Channel's Serena Sandhu visiting St Saviour's Church and speaking to many of those attending a Remembrance Day tea party

