A new charity called Safety Net has been set up to help women feel safe in Guernsey after the number of crimes against women on nights out has increased.

The Girl's Night In Guernsey group has spent two years working on this project aimed at keeping women safe from harassment, assault, and drink-spiking. Safety Net chair Poppy Murray said the charity "has three primary aims, to educate the public on the legalities of these three offences, to deter perpetrators and to protect and support victims."

Steff Robilliard had her drink spiked while celebrating a family birthday in St Peter Port, she said: "I'd had a couple of glasses of wine and we went to one pub and I don't remember anything until I woke up in A&E.

"Apparently I'd been sick and unconscious on the floor and had high blood pressure.

"I mean I think I'm very lucky, I can't imagine what would have happened if I'd been on my own"

She reported the incident to police, but it's thought most victims do not report them to the authorities.

Last year, there were 174 allegations of sexual assault in Guernsey - this figure is believed to massively under-represent the number of actual cases however - with this number thought to account for just 15% of attacks.

Over the year, the police believe there to be around 1000 cases of sexual assault.

Ms Murray, who founded the charity, is working with venues to raise awareness of how to support those who've been affected on nights out.

She said: "It's never a victim's fault if something happens to them. It's also not a venue's fault if something happens there it is entirely the fault of the perpetrator of these crimes.

"But it's also making sure the victim gets the right support when they need it and for venues to be aware when something happens."

The charity hopes more venues across the island can work together to keep women safe on nights out.

If you or someone you know needs support, you can call the helpline on 01481 227700.

