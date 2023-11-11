Islanders are being asked to share their views on plans for a wind farm in Jersey waters.

In a 14-week consultation, people can fill out a survey online - and express their views on proposals for wind turbines off the South West coast.

In October, Deputy Jonathan Renouf, Jersey’s Environment Minister, announced the project - saying that it would create a green electricity source and produce enough energy to sell it elsewhere.

Play Brightcove video

Hear Jersey's Environment Minister on why the South West coast was chosen...

Speaking to ITV Channel, Deputy Renouf said: "It's way more than the island needs and what's good about that is, it gives us the potential to export - to export power.

And that is obviously a terrific economic opportunity for us. So, it works in terms of our own energy supply - a clean energy supply - but also works in terms of export".

Deputy Kirsten Morel, the Minister for Sustainable Economic Development, says, “The proposed wind farm will stimulate job creation in the sustainable and green energy sector.

He added, “In major projects such as this, the voice of the Island matters".

Concerns remain, however, about the impact to one of Jersey's most picturesque views - and the project would take around 8 years to complete.

A post-consultation report will be published to help inform state members ahead of a debate on the Proposition in spring 2024.Public drop-in sessions are available in Parish Halls for islanders to find out more information.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: