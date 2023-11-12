Remembrance Sunday was marked across the Channel Islands today (12 November).

Islanders fell silent at 11am to think of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, with memorials held in Jersey, Guernsey, Alderney and Sark.

One Chelsea Pensioner in Jersey, Alan Gill, said: "Today means absolutely everything.

"I was thinking about some of the people that you loose over the course of time and reflecting on that".

Play Brightcove video

A service was held for German soldiers on Armistice Day in Guernsey.

Another Chelsea Pensioner, John Cole, said: "I think of my parents - especially my father who was a prisoner of war. He was a good man ... he'd been a soldier for thirty-odd years.

"I think of my late wife and my late son - and that's what it means to me".

"I was reflecting on the continuing and appalling cost of war ... we must always do all we can as the human race to talk, to discuss, to debate and respect everyone", said Jersey's Lieutenant Governor - Jerry Kyd CBE.

He added, "what we are seeing around the world is the appalling cost of war on families and normal people".

The Bailiwicks were also represented at the ceremony at the cenotaph in London.

Treasury Minister Ian Gorst visited on behalf of the Bailiwick of Jersey, as well as the President of Alderney William Tate on behalf of the Guernsey Bailiwick.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: