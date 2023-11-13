A Jersey employer has been reprimanded for covertly tracking one of its own staff.

The island's Data Protection Authority, which is responsible for ensuring companies use and keep personal data secure, found attempts by civil engineering firm Brenwal to track an employee's movements in a company car were 'unlawful'.

The vehicle was monitored for a month between working hours to get more information on the employee's whereabouts after concerns they were avoiding their daily duties.

The member of staff was unaware they were being tracked and left the company once it was discovered.

The Authority agreed that the company had 'sufficient cause' to monitor the activity of staff and vehicles but ruled in this case, that circumstances did not justify covert surveillance when compared against the employee's right to privacy.

Brenwal has been given a formal reprimand and a number of orders for improvement, although they were not fined.

The company has updated its policies and worked with data protection consultants since the ruling.

ITV News has contacted Brenwal but they did not wish to comment.

Want to find out more about the stories making the headlines? Don't miss Channelcast - the Channel Islands current affairs podcast brought to you by ITV News: