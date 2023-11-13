The Guernsey Rotary Club have been able to put up the Christmas lights on the "Tree of Joy".

Storm Ciarán and bad weather had delayed the operation until Saturday November 11.

Volunteers have now hung more than 1000 meters of illuminated cables on the St Peter Port, Weighbridge roundabout.

However, the lights have not yet been turned on - as that will be done officially on Thursday 23rd November.

The star that sits atop the tree in St Peter Port. Credit: ITV Channel

Andy Salisbury, the President of Guernsey's Rotary Club, said: "When you actually switch it on a week on Thursday it's brilliant.

"When its lit up, even people coming on on the plane can see it. And, of course, it's the personification of the tree of joy".

